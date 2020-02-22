Sol Plaatje, a man of his words — and they are legion

Over the past decade, inquiry into the life and work of SA writer, intellectual and politician Solomon T Plaatje has been spurred by a series of 100-year anniversaries.

In 2010 it was the centenary of the formation of that dubious political and geographical structure, the Union of SA, which would shape the focus of Plaatje’s many projects until his death in 1932. It was also in 1910 that he founded his second Setswana-language newspaper, Tsala ea Becoana.

Two years later, Plaatje was one of the eminent group that formed the SA Native National Congress, which would later become the ANC. In 2012, when the ANC celebrated its centenary, Plaatje’s name was often cited, although he has been more readily associated with a cosmopolitan, erudite – “elitist”? – strand in the ANC that did not fit with the populist brand emphasised by the party in the shift from Thabo Mbeki’s presidency to Jacob Zuma’s.

There was another 100-year anniversary in 2016, this time of the publication of Native Life in SA. The book was Plaatje’s seminal response to the passage of the Natives Land Act of 1913. This notorious piece of legislation set a traumatic tone for the dispossession, segregation and violent oppression that would characterise late-colonial and apartheid SA as the 20th century wore on.

Here was Plaatje in strident “Give back the land!” mode, an appealing figure to those advocating for more radical approaches to redressing the disenfranchisement of black South Africans.