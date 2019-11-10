Clean environment and mental health: Some new thoughts on measuring national wellbeing

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang has promised that if he is elected US president he will “modernise GDP to include health, life expectancy, mental health and environmental quality”.

Yang argues that GDP is a “terrible measurement for national wellbeing”, and that the three chief indicators for measuring the economy — GDP, the unemployment rate and the stock market — are misleading because they don’t reflect the living conditions of most Americans.

It would seem that SA’s finance minister, Tito Mboweni, has taken a leaf out of Yang’s book in his approach to repairing our ailing economy. In his economic policy paper released by the Treasury in August, Mboweni makes it clear that the SA economy must be geared towards inclusive growth, economic transformation and competitiveness.

This will require interventions to boost SA’s growth in the short term, while also creating conditions for higher long-term sustainable growth. But it will also require a paradigm shift in the way economic policy is evaluated. To achieve genuinely inclusive growth and economic transformation the government needs to commit to looking beyond purely economic indicators and place equal value on both economic growth and social progress.

Disempowered and excluded

Traditional economic metrics such as per capita GDP are useful in providing a high-level overview of the economy, but they do not take into account the way in which citizens live and how wealth is distributed. SA is a prime example of this. Despite relatively solid economic growth over the past two decades, inequality and joblessness have increased and many South Africans feel disempowered and excluded from the economy. This has manifested in persistent and violent and disruptive social unrest across the country.

The type of unequal growth experienced in SA over the past two decades — growth that enriches the few at the expense of the many — is both unsustainable and unethical. Extensive research backs this up and shows that traditional measures of national income fail to capture the overall progress of societies. It is essential that the government take into account that the lived experiences of our citizens is as important as their relative wealth.

To achieve the sort of social and economic progress outlined in Mboweni’s policy document the government needs to bring the private sector firmly into the fold. This requires putting adequate pressure on businesses to go beyond business as usual and understand that doing what is best for their shareholders and doing what is best for the country do not have to be mutually exclusive.

It is the private sector’s responsibility and in its best interests to play an active role in driving inclusive growth. We need a new social narrative that strikes a balance between shareholder needs and broader, social capital investment. Business has a critical role to play in changing this narrative.