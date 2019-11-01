World / Asia

New Delhi pollution called a public health emergency

The Indian city’s air quality levels hit their worst for 2019 on November 1 with workers being told to stay at home

01 November 2019 - 18:03 Neha Dasgupta
Air quality is at its worst for 2019 in New Delhi, India, on November 1. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Air quality is at its worst for 2019 in New Delhi, India, on November 1. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

New Delhi — Authorities in New Delhi declared a public health emergency on Friday and closed schools and all construction activity until next week as air pollution in the city hit its worst level this year.

A thick haze has hung over the Indian capital this week caused by plumes of toxic smoke from farm fires raging in neighbouring states.

An index measuring the level of a deadly air pollutant hit 484 on a scale of 500 on Friday, the government’s central pollution control board, the worst this year.

The index measures the level of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, tiny particles that go deep into the lungs. Anything above 400 poses a risk for people with respiratory illnesses and can also affect even those with healthy lungs.

Some companies advised employees to avoid exposure to toxic air and work from home.

“We have been advised to stay at home on Monday,” said Anuj Rawat, an account director at Kantar, the market research arm of British advertising major WPP. Kantar employs about 400 people at its office in New Delhi, Rawat said.

The environment pollution control authority, which is leading the effort to tackle Delhi’s pollution, said: “We have to take this as a public-health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all, but particularly our children.”

It banned all construction work in the sprawling metropolis of 20-million people and its neighbouring cities until November 5.

Each year, farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana burn crop residue to prepare for the sowing season, ignoring government warnings.

According to the government-run monitoring system of air quality and weather rorecasting and research (Safar), satellite pictures had captured nearly 3,200 incidents of stubble burning on Thursday in Haryana and Punjab that contributed to 44% of Delhi’s pollution.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal offered free masks on Friday and ordered schools shut till November 5 to protect children.

The toxic air has left several Bangladeshi cricket players with sore throats and itchy eyes ahead of their Twenty20 match against India on Sunday.

“The government knew an emergency situation was approaching and did not take substantive steps on stubble burning or big industrial polluting sources,” said Sunil Dahiya, an energy and air pollution analyst at Greenpeace. “A public health emergency situation began at least 10 days ago.” 

Reuters

