CARTOON: Mantashe undermines ANC trust rebuilding

Opec+, which is meeting in December, expects to make deeper production cuts to offset US fracking output
The people who demand tough measures are unwilling to accept any of the consequences
Ratings agency says the rescue plan for power utility will be hard to implement without the full backing of the government
Focus at international investment conference will be on aftermath of Moody’s Investors Service decision, writes Linda Ensor
The company will move to ensure accountability as it aims to reduce its carbon emissions
Finance minister offers an assurance that the introduction of prescribed assets is not on the drawing board
The mineral resources and energy minister says his department will table a framework plan shortly to support the gas industry
The royal’s African Parks NGO and ZimParks have created a ‘business-structured deal that should see us working together for the next 20 years’
Australia are on a hot T20 streak, having not been beaten in seven matches
Spyware eavesdrops on political exiles, journalists and human rights activists after infecting their phones via WhatsApp
