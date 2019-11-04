CARTOON: Springboks’ World Cup win to the rescue

The US and China make progress in talks aimed at defusing a trade war that has harmed the global economy
After a torrid year in which Microsoft terminated its licence-reseller deal and governance breaches were unearthed, the company is on the up
The release of spectrum is essential for the expansion of broadband services and lowering of telecoms costs
Focus at international investment conference will be on aftermath of Moody’s Investors Service decision, writes Linda Ensor
Despite SA’s shrinking savings pool, more international asset managers are seeing growth opportunities in the country
Ratings agency says finance minister must come up with a credible plan to stabilise debt
A 5% decline in growth when most other markets would see decline in double digits is ‘no train smash’, says the Direct Selling Association
Opposition leaders say the poll that returned President Mokgweetsi Masisi to power was rigged
Amakhosi-Sundowns final on the cards
Headed up by chef Frederico Dias, this new eatery at The Peech Hotel is set to become a Jozi favourite
