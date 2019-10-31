CARTOON: Mboweni’s elephant in the room

The rand plummeted during Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget, which laid bare the country’s dire economic position
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement is inadequate in charting a way forward
Ratings companies and markets may welcome realistic revisions for growth and debt, but they may be disappointed by the lack of details on how to reverse the trend
Now the country can get on with forming a strong opposition that appeals to middle-class South Africans
Concern expressed over recent ‘corporate implosions facilitated by one very dominant individual director’
Moody’s review of SA is due this week, with one analyst saying it will be astounding if the country is not given negative outlook
WBHO's outgoing chairman says investment in infrastructure is vital for economic growth and employment
Fed policymakers hint they may be done loosening monetary policy
Bucs coach declines to comment on his team's offside goal against Highlands Park
The eighth generation of the world’s most popular car delivers tech, economy and luxury
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.