CARTOON: Mboweni’s elephant in the room

31 October 2019 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Wage bill is a mess, Tito Mboweni says in budget statement

Successfully slashing the public servants' salary bill is vital for the country to stave off a ratings downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service
Hard talks are needed with labour to address worsening fiscal crisis, Tito Mboweni says

But trade union federation Cosatu’s parliamentary officer, Matthew Parks, warns cutting the wage bill would be a ‘declaration of war’
Eskom gets dose of tough love from Tito Mboweni in medium-term budget

The only financial support allocated to Eskom is the existing bailout package of R23bn a year for the next decade, announced in the February budget
Clear signs of SA’s deteriorating finances writ large in medium-term budget

Tito Mboweni’s budget revealed the full picture of revenue shortfalls, spending pressure on SOEs and ballooning government debt levels
WATCH IN FULL: Finance minister Tito Mboweni presents medium-term budget

Expectations from economists are that fiscal metrics, which are closely watched by ratings agencies and investors to gauge financial sustainability, ...
