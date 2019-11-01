Opinion

CARTOON: Fully loaded

01 November 2019 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Friday, November 1 2019
Friday, November 1 2019

EDITORIAL: Stand by for Moody’s judgment

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement is inadequate in charting a way forward
Opinion
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni warns of looming debt trap

Ratings companies and markets may welcome realistic revisions for growth and debt, but they may be disappointed by the lack of details on how to ...
National
1 day ago

Rand slumps as government expects wider budget deficit

Analysts expect the rand to weaken further should ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service lower its outlook on Friday
Markets
1 day ago

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Mboweni paints a dire picture, while kicking some big decisions down the road

Ratings companies and markets may welcome realistic revisions for growth and debt, but they may be disappointed by the lack of details on how to ...
Economy
1 day ago

Fitch: Medium-term budget fails to show any clear path to halt SA’s debt slide

The medium-term budget substantially revised the growth forecast for the economy for 2019 — reduced to just 0.5%
Economy
16 hours ago
Thursday, October 31 2019
Thursday, October 31 2019

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC should fire Mantashe
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
A new airline could fly past SAA’s many dead ends
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Gordhan must go
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Mashaba’s mistake
Opinion / Letters
5.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: ANC spins its wheels while ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.