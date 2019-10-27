Eskom has an ethical responsibility to provide cheap, clean power to all

In principle, Eskom is therefore breaching the “normal” application of the fairness principle. The procurement of sustainable energy from outside the utility, and the regulation of electricity prices by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) are both (mostly failed) attempts to restore some modicum of fairness to the electricity market.

But if one argues that electricity is a public good that should in principle be provided by the state via a monopoly state-owned enterprise (SOE), there are serious ethical matters to consider.

Because electricity (unlike the service of an airline like SAA) is an essential good, and because there are no alternatives, the management of the SOE must adhere to the highest levels of business ethics, international best practice and efficiency.

The mismanagement and corruption of Eskom are therefore a serious moral breach of the contract between state and citizens, apart from the negative consequences on business and private lives in general.

Because SA is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and made international commitments to reduce carbon emissions, Eskom has the ethical responsibility to make tangible progress in shifting from coal-based to renewable resources.

The question of privatising parts of Eskom is — from an ethical perspective — not an ideological matter that should be rejected or accepted in principle. If an essential public service can be provided without interruptions and at a reasonable price due to a partnership between the state and the private sector, it must be an option.

In SA, the state has unfortunately proven its incapabilities, which have huge unethical consequences. It is therefore both a practical and a moral imperative to let the state make transparent rules of engagement for private sector co-operation (like we successfully did with renewables) to ensure the outcome of stable supply at a reasonable price.

But what are some of the ethical considerations for the restructuring and business rescue of Eskom?