EDITORIAL: A lesson at the coalface on who not do business with

But that is not what is happening here. This is not a renegotiation of commercial terms; it is political pressure from the government at the highest levels to protect a badly run and inefficient state-owned company while, out of a lack of political courage, it delays crucial decisions that must be taken to save the company.

By intervening in this manner, the government has now raised the risk premium for all suppliers to Eskom. It has also cast doubt on what has been SA’s most successful investment programme — the renewable energy IPP procurement programme — which brought in R190bn of investment over five years.

In the case of the coal contracts, the government is clearly of the view that the private sector is profiteering out of Eskom’s misfortune.

Over the period that Eskom was run by Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Matshela Koko, Eskom’s coal procurement strategy markedly changed. The old Eskom model in which power stations were built on top of coal mines, in which Eskom itself invested and developed and then bought coal from on a cost-plus basis, was increasingly abandoned.

It was replaced by short-term contracts with coal suppliers who trucked coal in from long distances. The change in strategy — invoked on the grounds that the cost-plus mines had now grown too expensive and were exploiting Eskom — created dozens of opportunities for new supply and trucking contracts for cronies at inflated prices.

While the new Eskom management has been working to replace the short-term contracts with longer-term ones, some of these legacy contracts still remain. It is the responsibility of Eskom management to investigate contracts it believes were secured through corruption, and cancel them. It is also their responsibility to identify the excessively priced contracts and renegotiate them or cancel them.

So while there could well be a case to be made of excessive pricing from some suppliers, it is Eskom’s, not the government’s, responsibility to address the problem.

The circumstances around the renewable energy IPPs are very different. These contracts — which take the form of power purchase agreements — were not negotiated by Eskom at all but by the government. Eskom, though, was required to sign the power purchase agreements and buy their power.