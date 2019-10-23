PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot on his plate, including picking an Eskom chief
It is important the president selects the right person to lead the ailing power utility
I was taken aback on Wednesday when the presidency posted pictures of Cyril Ramaphosa arriving for a Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russia. The first thing he did as he stepped off the plane was expose himself to possible poisoning by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was offered a loaf of the local bread and picked a piece off and ate it, for crying out loud.
Vlad the Impaler is not beyond a little poisoning, as we know, and Ramaphosa ruined a nice play Putin had been making in SA by getting Jacob “AtomikaRuski” Zuma out of office a little before his time. Not only that, but the Russians sent two Tupolev Tu-160 bombers (look them up, they’re the biggest bombers ever built, capable of reaching speeds beyond twice the speed of sound and with a range of more than 12,000km) to Waterkloof outside Pretoria on Wednesday. The bread was probably more dangerous.
