Opinion JOHN DLUDLU: Hope is not enough to get SA out of dire straits President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to preach a message of hope while the public are aware of a lack of urgency amid deteriorating economic conditions BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa flew to London last Monday to address the Financial Times Africa summit as part of his efforts to attract R1.2-trillion in foreign direct investment. His address, published in the ANC’s newsletter, was upbeat, reinforcing the message that SA and the rest of the continent are open for business.

This was bolstered by two positive developments: SA’s improvement in the World Economic Forum’s global competitiveness rankings, and the award of the Nobel peace prize to Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the peace deal with Eritrea.