Opinion PAUL BALOYI: Old Mutual seeks a speedy conclusion to Moyo saga The board views the public nature of the dispute between the company and the former CEO as unfortunate

The public nature of the dispute between Old Mutual and former CEO Peter Moyo is unfortunate. The board acknowledges that the events of recent months have had an adverse effect on the company and all its stakeholders.

At a time when trust in institutions and their leaders is low, public feuding at a leading financial services company does little to reassure South Africans that our economy is in good hands. We regret this state of affairs and commit to a speedy resolution of this dispute.