Africa is showing encouraging signs of economic integration

Our world is being challenged in ways few people could have imagined 70 years ago. Back then, in the aftermath of World War 2, the institutions that were designed to prevent challenges such as those we are facing today — the UN, IMF, World Bank and others — were operating in a much simpler world.

That era is now over. Climate change, the fourth industrial revolution, the emergence of a new multipolar and multiconceptual world order and rising income inequality, are all placing strains on economies, societies and our environment that our existing framework of international governance institutions are not able to cope with — or stopped coping with, due to a lack of the consensus often needed in intergovernmental processes.

This matters for Africa. When looking to the future, the rear-view mirror is of limited value. Traditional pathways that helped other regions industrialise and develop from low-cost manufacturing hubs to “tigers” and then advanced economies have become more complex, with the new technologies and machine learning. At the same time these same technologies can also be a unique opportunity to leap frog.

Africa’s future must be of its own making. This is no bad thing. These are the reasons I am optimistic about the region’s future:

We are finally beginning to see signs of much-needed economic integration. Today, only 17% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s exports are traded within its own border. This compares to nearly 60% in Asia and 70% in Europe. Africa must break the cycle of exporting raw materials for processing only to reimport them as value-added products. The new Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (Acfta) that came into force in 2019, while not perfect, will go a way to addressing this. This is one reason Africa has been the only region in the world to have seen increases in foreign direct investment in the past three years.

As the motor for economic growth shifts from manufacturing to the knowledge economy, Africa’s youthful and entrepreneurial population will increasingly become an asset. Africans, including those working in the informal economy, are increasingly technology literate and the ecosystem that has built up around them boasts not only world-class players such as Jumia but strength in depth in areas such as fintech and e-commerce. These two areas alone could add more than $200bn to the region’s economy over the next five years. In future we will see many Silicon Valleys all over Africa. This is already the case on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Africa is not a country and any attempt to draw parallels and divine trends across its huge, diverse geography will always invite oversimplification. But it is possible to discern that elections are becoming more established. At the same time, fragile nations like South Sudan are witnessing renewed attempts at peace-building and efforts to clamp down on corruption are having an impact in countries such as SA and Kenya.

These are all encouraging signs. The imperative for Africa now must be to not lose this unique opportunity. At a time when the rest of the world is moving apart, Africa is at last coming together. Efforts to ease the movement of people, products and services must continue.

More effort must also be made by all of Africa’s leaders to unshackle the region’s greatest asset, its people. Africans are entrepreneurial — far more than the global average — yet their businesses often fail due to burdensome regulations and lack of access to vital funding — and skills. Allocating more resources to education and upskilling is a prerequisite for economic growth and producing higher up in the value chain in the future.