A tech-enabled future will create jobs for the unskilled and the reskilled

Sada has identified three areas where concrete opportunities for scaling work can be grown using technology. The first is globally traded services. Improvements in ICT are opening up a broad set of services that have traditionally been proximity based, but are starting to be provided virtually. SA can grow work opportunities in its small but competitive global business services sector by expanding into target markets like the US, Canada and Australia. This would require leveraging our current advantage in English-speaking talent in new areas such as digital/ICT outsourcing and shared services like finance, accounting and legal process outsourcing. New forms of globally traded services are also emerging as communication technologies get better and cheaper.

Sectors where services are traditionally provided face to face — such as education and health care — can now tap into global sources of demand by providing services virtually. As an example, companies in SA have already set up call centres for South Africans to provide tutoring services to Chinese students virtually through a learning platform. These types of opportunities can scale quickly as they are not constrained by local demand. Our estimates suggest that 100,000 new jobs could be created in the next five years, with the total increasing to 500,000 in 10 years.

Although tech-enabled work creation is mostly associated with mid- and high-skill work, there is a real opportunity to scale low-skill domestic work opportunities through digital platforms that connect market participants. This is the second major area of economic opportunity for SA. These platforms generate significant cost and efficiency gains that unlock latent demand for low-skilled services like drivers; installation, repair and maintenance services; and domestic work.

E-hailing platforms provide a good example because they were able to fix a number of issues with SA’s metered taxi industry — high costs, low trust and credibility screening, and the inconvenience of finding service providers — using a smartphone app and a smart algorithm. As a result, there are now far more people using driving services through e-hailing than there were in the traditional metered taxi market, and so more people earning an income from driving work.

This effect of unlocking latent demand is already taking place in other sectors — such as Domestly and Sweep South for domestic services or Kandua for maintenance services — and can scale significantly in a number of corporate supply chains where informal or small businesses can benefit from aggregation.

The last set of opportunities relate to positioning SA as a frontier technology hub for the region. Although countries like the US and China are likely to remain the main producers of frontier technologies, there is an intermediary role for SA stakeholders to play in applying these technologies to local and regional market opportunities. In addition to the direct jobs this can create in the tech sector, facilitating the adoption of digital business models in sectors like agriculture, mining, and manufacturing can also unlock new production models and new work opportunities for South Africans.

Sada has started to identify the cross-cutting enablers that need to be in place for all of these opportunities to be realised and scaled. The first is universal digital access. SA needs more affordable mobile data and a better coverage of fixed-line infrastructure so that everyone can access opportunities in the digital economy irrespective of income and location.