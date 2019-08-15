Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: SOS for SOEs — send in the experts All of SA’s state-run enterprises need experienced and battle-hardened leaders to turn profits BL PREMIUM

Surely we can fix this? Our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are killing our national wealth, but it doesn’t have to be so. Where they’re not monopolies like Eskom, they’re potentially innovative and valuable, like Denel. There are luxuries like SAA, and potential lifesavers like the SA Post Office.

They all do different things and all need different strategies. But they have a lot in common. They all need experienced and battle-hardened leadership. They all need to make profits because their role in a developmental state should be development. They are not job creators. They are there to provide dividends for the state.