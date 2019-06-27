Africa needs to find ‘smart cuts’ to shorten its road to success

Despite the fanfare and excitement around “the fourth industrial revolution” (4IR), the stark reality is that most countries in Africa are ill-prepared for this new phenomenon, having barely kept up with the first three iterations.

Consequently, the notion of “industrialisation” is a source of both great anxiety and excitement. On the one hand it represents the capacity for rapid, transformative and scalable growth, while on the other, failure to create economies and workforces fit for modern realities threatens to unleash grave societal consequences. However, the context under which Africa must industrialise is unique. Not only must it do so while simultaneously trying to democratise, it also faces an even more compelling threat — that of premature de-industrialisation.

Historically, the typical pathway of national economic development has been thuswise: low-value, agricultural economies evolve into high-value industrial ones. Manufacturing acts as the engine of GDP growth which subsequently enables the transition to an even higher-value, deindustrialised, service-based economy. Wealth created from each stage funds the evolution into the next.

Europe, the US and China exemplify this evolution, but regions that are still emerging — including Africa — have yet to complete this journey. Unfortunately, what was almost a natural developmental process for the US and Europe might not be so easy for Africa. Although there are a number of contextual reasons as to why this is the case, the most compelling of these is globalisation.

Globalisation commenced in earnest in the 1980s when western economies were in transition from the industrial- to the service-based stage. As global transport and communication prices dropped and free-trade agreements proliferated, Western de-industrialisation created a window of opportunity for China — which was at the same moment transitioning from agriculture to industry — to become the world’s workshop. What followed was the largest manufacturing boom in history.