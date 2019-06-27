Beneficiation is a strong catalyst for economic growth

I think the most obvious answer is our natural resources. We are very fortunate in that we can still lay claim to inhabiting one of the world’s most resource-rich countries, even if we seem not to be taking full advantage of this at present.

The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is the buzzword at the moment and the focus seems to have shifted from an industrialisation agenda to one of ensuring that the country adapts to and adopts the disruptive technologies that are the hallmark of this revolution. While there is no denying that we need to do this, it should, however, not assuage us from a re-industrialisation drive that will be key to future economic growth and employment creation in the country. There is absolutely no reason why we can’t pursue the two concurrently.

In terms of our natural resources, we need to be pursuing beneficiation in a genuine effort to develop our country’s mineral wealth to its full potential. Our government should prescribe minimum levels of local beneficiation because we have been super-long on talk and rather noncommittal on action up to now, even with the full knowledge that the local beneficiation of our mineral wealth will increase our export revenues and create much needed jobs.

During her tenure as the minister of the then dDepartment of minerals and energy, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was perhaps the most vocal champion of beneficiation. It has still been touted by various proponents as a potential catalyst for meaningful growth and employment in SA, but never quite as strongly as when she was leading the charge. The time has now come for ministers Gwede Mantashe and Ebrahim Patel to pick up that baton and ensure the processing of our minerals takes centre stage in our economic development project.

Manganese and Norway, for example

To give you an example of the huge differential between the exporting of a raw mineral and one that has been processed, we can take a look at manganese. We are the world’s largest producer of manganese. We also hold the world’s largest identified reserves of the resource at an estimated 200-million tonnes (78% of total global manganese resources). Yet about 80% of the manganese ore we mine is exported for beneficiation elsewhere in the world — and we then import that processed product at a much higher price.

According to Mintek, up until 2001, 50% of the manganese ore we produced was smelted locally. By 2014, this figure had changed to only 16% with the remaining 84% being exported for beneficiation elsewhere. Now let’s assume we are still exporting more than 80% of manganese ore today, at today’s price of about the $4,90 per dry tonne mark for the 37% grade manganese ore, we forfeit the possibility of beneficiating a product that is priced at about $1,035 per tonne once it has gone through the smelting process to create 70% grade ferromanganese. This is more than 200 times the price of manganese ore! It seems like really simple maths to me, even if you take into consideration the costs of the entire smelting process.

In recent years the biggest stumbling blocks to a possible beneficiation drive have been cited as the availability and pricing of electricity. Increasing electricity prices have been blamed for the reluctance of companies to pursue beneficiation. However, I think that if we had to look at electricity prices in countries where these resources are being beneficiated at the moment, one would see that this excuse is rendered null and void.