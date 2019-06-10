Africa should follow fourth industrial revolution quickly to shape the fifth

This remarkable competence to navigate extreme social diversity and create meaning through others may be one of Africa’s greatest future exports and foreign direct investment attractions as societies grapple for meaning and belonging in what will be ever-diversifying global communities in the fifth industrial revolution.

Africa will dance to her own, unique rhythm. The tempo will not be a simple march or an elegant waltz. It will be syncopated and often inaudible, but the successful strategist will discern the extravagant noise-to-signal ratio and discover symphony in the cacophony. Africa’s eternal beat, while varying in tempo, will show no sign of slowing down for the longer term.

Strategists with a humble ear to the ground will detect the rumbling risk but simultaneously sense the growing opportunity to dance with her abundance.

Perhaps it is intellectual laziness, confounded by Africa’s complexity, that has often limited perspectives on the continent to beads, drums and animal prints. It is easy to detect findings that describe Africa’s challenges: HIV, malaria, TB, tribalism, poverty, civil war, corruption and dictators with excessive and apparently invulnerable periods of tenure in power.

The solutions seem equally obvious at first glance: develop the uncultivated agricultural sector, expand tourism and ensure value-added industries around natural resources, specifically in mining.

But patently, despite the presenting simplicity of challenges and solutions, Africa remains a largely unresolved conundrum for most Western strategists. Many have arrived with a “business-in-a-box” approach, moulded from Western models of operation, only to discover at their cost the utter impossibility of a copy-and-paste approach, despite their proven track records in the West.