HAROON BHORAT: SA’s missing middle

It is common cause that income inequality in SA is among the highest in the world. Since 1994, there have been various economic and political reforms to address this and to redistribute economic power. Examples include a progressive tax system, social grants for the poor and employment equity legislation.

However, in the 25 years since the end of apartheid, inequality has not only remained stubbornly high, but has increased significantly. SA’s Gini co-efficient — a measure of inequality where a higher number denotes a greater level of inequality — increased from 59.3 in 1993 to 63 in 2014. This is unlike other developing countries with similar problems. In Brazil, a common comparator with SA, the Gini was 63.3 in 1989, but it had dropped to 51.3 by 2015.

So why weren’t we able to push back at inequality the way Brazil did? The answer lies mainly in the labour market. By far the most prominent driver of income inequality in SA is wage inequality.

Ranking wages from the lowest to the highest percentile shows an interesting pattern. Growth in wages at the bottom end has hovered around 2% a year on average. In the mid-tier, from the 30th to the 70th percentile, this decreased to less than 1% real wage growth on average. Right in the middle, workers saw growth of 0% or even negative growth. After about the 70th percentile, wage growth increased steeply until the top, reaching a growth rate of almost 3% in the highest decile.

This is a clear illustration of the "missing middle". Indeed, this is a new phenomenon in SA: amid rising income inequality, it is actually individuals in the middle whose earnings were eroded.

So, who falls into the middle of the distribution? These are mainly contract cleaning staff, drivers, protective services workers, labourers in manufacturing, assembly and mining, as well as retail and hospitality staff.

How have they been let down so badly by the post-apartheid labour market?