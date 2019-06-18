State departments are in urgent need of upgrades to tackle future challenges

One aspect of the government’s structure that is ripe for a 4.0 upgrade is the broad area of child services, which includes education, early childhood development, health, welfare, and sport — all under separate departments.

The digital tools of the fourth industrial revolution provide the ability to consolidate all the metrics for these child-related functions into a single view of the child’s success factors — the quantified child. This vantage point and the unique insights it brings throw into stark relief the disjointed view of the child that stems from the archaic practice of child services siloed in separate state departments.

It brings into question the absence of a central management and co-ordinating governance structure for children — alluding to the need for a suprastructure to house and manage these cross-sectoral functions. Perhaps an all-encompassing superministry for children.

Basic education and early childhood development are obvious candidates to anchor such a structure, while sports and child welfare may not be as obvious. But if we consider that 78% of the department of social development’s customers are children, and that government-provided sport is overwhelmingly child oriented, the idea of a children’s superministry starts to make sense.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane seems to have caught on, recently proposing a merger of the sports ministry with basic education “to achieve bottom-up transformation in sport”. Broadening this bisectoral integration to include functions beyond sports and education — such as child safety, early childhood development, health and welfare — points us decidedly towards a multisectoral children’s superministry. Nonchild-related components can handily be absorbed into other ministries.

The benefits are numerous: improved analytics, planning and decision-making, and cross-sectoral co-ordination within and outside of government. Just as important is the ability of parents to monitor their children’s progress in areas beyond scholastic performance.

One example (of many) is the twin scourges of pupil pregnancies and the youth drug problem, where the departments of education, health, police and social development scramble for solutions in an unco-ordinated fashion. The children’s superministry is the best vehicle for co-ordinating these and other cross-sectoral interventions.