Rebuilding SA offers a fantastic opportunity for the courageous

Now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his cabinet, it’s time to focus on the appointments that will make or break the SA economy: the leadership of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Over the past year, while our president has done the important work of cleaning up the rot that set in during the years of state capture, our SOEs have stagnated.

This is evident not just in pitiful service delivery but also in the lowest public-sector spending in recent memory.

In some cases, entire management teams have been fired or suspended, and many SOEs are simply not functioning because they no longer have decision makers on board. Rebuilding them will take nothing less than SA’s most skilled, experienced and canny business minds if we are to undo the damage that has cost our country so much.

Now is the time to appoint our most capable talent with the passion to rebuild our institutions. If we let this crucial moment of nation-building go, we will have lost an opportunity that will not come again.

Let’s be clear: there is no substitute for hard technical skills, for understanding the dynamics of the industry you’re working in. Rebuilding our institutions needs a combination of technical and business skills that fuel our developmental state. SAA needs people who know airlines; Transnet people who know railways and ports; and the head of our financial regulator needs to be someone who comes from the finance sector to drive financial inclusivity. This applies across our institutions.

What’s more, industry-specific skills need to extend to entire management teams and across senior roles. Public enterprises routinely use consultants, and this makes absolute sense when management teams need to be complemented by technical support. But this is not just about filling immediate needs. With hindsight, succession planning has not been a part of our SOE management agenda and it’s time for us to put meaningful planning in place so our public sector never grinds to a halt again.

Dangerous territory

Heading our SOEs is not a task for the faint-hearted. It’s dangerous territory. Unions and shareholders have run out of patience, as have voters — and who can blame them? By the same token, there has never been a better range of opportunities for senior and middle management in this country, and there has never been a better time for people to make their mark.

The real opportunity lies in revisiting the purpose of our institutions. What a fantastic opportunity for SA.

We need far-sighted visionaries; ethical, lion-hearted men and women who have the courage to confront malfeasance and who understand the essential role of the public sector in a developmental state. We need people with stamina who understand true transformation of institutions and sectors, people who are driven by the greater good.

Above all, we need people who love this country enough to put themselves on the line for the higher purpose of rebuilding us.

Everyone in a senior management position in SA today should be thinking about the role they will play in the country’s future.

• Naidoo is CEO of Mindworx Consulting.