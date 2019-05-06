ENOCH GODONGWANA: Ramaphosa's New Dawn makes him the New Deng of our time

Public debt has ballooned and unemployment is at unacceptably high levels, impacting the ability of our citizens to lead quality lives. Moreover, the ANC government is trying to address these challenges in the midst of a trying climate wherein the legacy of the 2008 global economic downturn and a sluggish global economy has left no country immune, especially developing, extractives-dependent economies.

All this has not been helped by the stench of corruption, patronage and graft that has permeated all sectors of governance from local government upwards. This has contributed in no small part to the near hollowing out of the state’s capacity, thereby impacting on the government’s ability to deliver services.

As we head into an election, we have a politically disaffected citizenry who believe the ANC government has failed to live up to its promise to deliver a better life for all. But we are on a slow but steady path towards economic reform and renewal led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who since taking office in 2018 has prioritised getting our economy back on track and getting South Africans working again.

We are witnessing a new momentum and energy in SA today that has galvanised all sectors of society behind a common vision: to realise an SA that is developing, is equitable, and is free from corruption and maladministration. Our people are infused with a new sense of optimism, one the country has not witnessed since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

The current climate — of being on the cusp of renewal and revival, of real change — brings to mind the election of Deng Xiaoping to the helm of the Communist Party of China in 1978. Deng came to power at a time when China was facing international isolation and coming to terms with the effects of policies pursued by Mao Zedong during the Great Leap Forward.

The “opening up” of China’s economy took place in tandem with the so-called Four Modernisations introduced by Deng. The latter’s goal was to revive China’s economy. They focused on reform in the fields of agriculture, industry, national defence, and science and technology. The overall aim of these two initiatives was to turn China, then an underdeveloped agrarian society, into an economic and industrial powerhouse.

To mobilise support and funding for its modernisation drive, in addition to courting foreign investment, Deng’s China sought the backing of multilateral funding agencies and international development institutions for technical and financial assistance with key projects. The projects implemented under the Four Modernisations, together with a focus on export-led growth, precipitated China’s economic revival well into the early 21st century and transformed it into the world’s second-largest economy.

There are parallels between Deng’s China in 1978 and the SA of today, as there are similarities with the focus and priorities of the government led by Ramaphosa. The economic stimulus and recovery plan laid out by Ramaphosa in 2018; the drive to mobilise investment to the value of R1.2-trillion over the next five years, announced in his first state of the nation address in 2018; and the hosting of the first SA Investment Conference soon afterwards, were as clear an indication as ever that when it comes to getting our economy back on track it would no longer be “business as usual”.

At the heart of the stimulus and recovery plan is the need to get the wheels turning again following a period of protracted economic stagnation, and to create jobs for our people. With its focus on accelerating industrialisation, export-led growth, reviving the agricultural sector and harnessing the power of technology to propel the country into a new century, Ramaphosa’s New Dawn resembles the reforms introduced by Deng. Our president, supported by the able and capable leadership of an ANC in the throes of renewal, is the Deng of our time.

Our government, led by the ANC, has put SA firmly on the road to recovery by presenting clear plans that have already begun to yield results. Investors are returning to our country. Tangible projects are being kick-started. The reform of our SOEs is under way. Critical infrastructure is being upgraded. Corruption is being decisively dealt with through various commissions of inquiry.