Reorganising government departments is a laborious and expensive exercise

In announcing his cabinet in May, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of efficiency, greater coherence and better co-ordination as the motivations for reorganising government. On the surface these are all good objectives, especially for a country in desperate need of policy coherence, faster economic growth and greater social development. However, caution is called for because international experience with reorganising governments, as well as SA’s own, isn’t great.

Ramaphosa’s announcement and approach to the reorganisation of government already contains the very pitfalls international experience cautions about. The biggest is a lack of a clearly articulated rationale and business case for reorganising government.

The president has combined 14 ministries into seven. He has also added new responsibilities to two other ministries — infrastructure to public works and employment to labour. The net effect of this is that the number of honourables is cut down from 36 to 28. This in addition to 2018’s combination of the ministry of communications with telecommunications & postal services. There’s no clarity yet as to whether these combinations will cascade down to departments. The announcement referred to ministerial portfolios, meaning the seven departments have only lost their political heads but retain their directors-general.

The easiest part in reconfiguring government is announcing it and issuing a proclamation giving legal effect to the changes. Before you can say “Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is my daddy”, a ministry’s portfolio has been cut or expanded, or a new ministry created or shut down.