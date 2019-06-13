Economic growth, from which all things flow, is all SA needs

In the aftermath of a brilliantly focused and thankfully short inaugural speech, and the spectacular SA Air Force display, it is worth noting that President Cyril Ramaphosa is inheriting an economy that grew at a paltry 0.8% in 2018. Add to that mix the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projection of a generally weak global economic expansion and the picture becomes as clear as mud.

It is in this context that the newly mandated administration of Ramaphosa must shoulder the burden of previously dashed hopes of millions of South Africans for an economy that can lift many out of poverty while affording others the opportunities to realise their entrepreneurial and career dreams.

The president is definitely aware of the magnitude of the task lying ahead: “Let us forge a compact for growth and economic opportunity, for productive lands and viable communities, for knowledge, for innovation, and for services that are affordable, accessible and sustainable,” implored newly inaugurated president as he unveiled a new dawn with a fresh mandate.

His is not an easy responsibility; he said as much: “We are aware of the debilitating legacy of our past, nor [sic] the many difficulties of the present. To achieve the SA we want will demand an extraordinary feat of human endeavour. The road ahead will be difficult. We will have to use our courage, wisdom and perseverance to achieve the SA we want. It will require an ambition that is rare.”

Let there be no ambiguity regarding the fact that only a sustainable, high-growth economy can meet those expectations. It simply cannot be over-emphasised how important economic growth is; it is critically important.