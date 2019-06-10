Policy changes needed for lower entry barriers to unicorn technology startups

While it is vital that our country’s top CEOs and government officials travel overseas to promote foreign direct investment into the country, late in 2018 my colleagues and I envisioned an investment roadshow of SA’s top business leaders in their 20s and 30s.

Although we called the trip an investment roadshow, the term investment would be much more expansive than simply bringing home a paper cheque; it also meant convincing SA corporates to invest more resources in their young leaders, encouraging young business leaders to invest a week of their time to serve as ambassadors for their country, and to invest back into the country by sharing newfound insights with their executives and the public.

Our unique contribution to branding SA would be the ability to showcase the best emerging talent our country has to offer, and portray SA in a more positive and hopeful light as our cohort begins to take the reins from the previous generation.

Fast forward several months, and in partnership with Business Leadership SA 41 of SA’s top under-35 corporate and entrepreneurial leaders travelled to the San Francisco Bay Area, also known as Silicon Valley, on SA’s pilot young professional investment roadshow. Our mission was to gauge how Silicon Valley technology investors view SA, as well as to proactively identify opportunities for further collaboration between our two countries.

We chose Silicon Valley for this pilot trip partially because it is home to more than half of the world’s tech billionaires, many of whom founded their empires as young people. As SA entrepreneurs in their 20s and 30s seldom build empires and appear on the Sunday Times rich list, there is a real need for young South Africans to meet extremely successful millennials as it demonstrates that their level of success is attainable.