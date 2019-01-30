Land reform highlights the lack of affordable housing and financing options

In 2018, land redistribution rose to prominence as a point of debate in SA. Apart from highlighting the obvious need for urgent attention to be given to equitable land ownership, the focus on land redistribution has also served to throw a much-needed spotlight on many other challenges still plague SA’s formal housing markets.

The stellar increase in the rate of urbanisation across the country continues to create massive demand for decent housing opportunities. While the government has made some inroads into addressing this requirement, the supply of well-located, zoned and serviced land, with suitable top structures and acceptable amenities, continues to significantly lag behind the fast-growing demand. In fact, it is estimated that SA currently faces a housing delivery backlog of more than 3-million units.

The government’s response has been significant, with approximately 4-million units provided over the past 24 years, however, this has not been sufficient to address the backlog, which keeps growing annually as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Adding to the problem is the fact that where affordable housing opportunities exist, or have been created, the combination of a lingering lack of access to a fully functional mortgage market for low income earners, massive backlogs in most deeds transfer offices, and very prohibitive home-loan credit rating criteria is still preventing the majority of low-income households from achieving the formal home ownership that is needed to fully unlock the value of their properties and serve as a stepping stone to poverty alleviation.

Free-housing programmes

A key problem is the fact that free housing provided through the Reconstruction Development Programme (RDP) and Breaking New Ground (BNG) approaches — which has formed the cornerstone of the government’s housing programme to date — is governed by a pre-emptive clause that prohibits beneficiaries from selling these units in the formal housing market for eight years after they take ownership.