National

Ensuring black citizens are homeowners is central to DA’s land policy, Mmusi Maimane says

12 March 2018 - 13:31 Staff Writer
Mmusi Maimane . Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
Mmusi Maimane . Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY

Granting black South Africans the opportunity to be property owners is central to the DA’s land reform policy‚ the party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, says.

"We are the only party in SA that has focused on reforming ownership of urban land by making sure that beneficiaries of state-subsidised housing have full ownership title to those homes.

"We have made 75‚000 homeowners already‚ and are distributing more title deeds every day we are in government‚" he said on Monday‚ referring to initiatives implemented by the party in the Western Cape.

Mechanisms existed to achieve this‚ he said.

"The aggressive expansion of affordable housing projects in central business districts (CBDs)‚ the rapid delivery of title deeds‚ share equity schemes and land reform projects in the Western Cape are but a few examples."

Maimane said the party believed strongly that citizens living on communal or tribal trust land must have "absolutely certain" security of tenure that is both recorded and legally enforceable.

He commented: "Indeed‚ the one group of people that already experience expropriation without compensation in SA are the rural poor‚ especially women‚ who regularly have their land rights summarily changed or revoked by traditional leaders."

The following are among the party’s policy promises on land:

• New recipients of state-subsidised housing will receive full title‚ and past recipients of RDP homes will given full title;

• It will be cheaper for first-time buyers to purchase homes through lowering of transfer costs;

• The DA will distribute the thousands of government-owned farms and fallow land‚ instead of treating emerging farmers as permanent tenants;

• The DA will give residents of tribal land security of tenure that is recorded and legally enforceable;

• The party will allocate adequate budgets to settle all remaining land restitution claims‚ and for land reform purposes‚ on the basis of the Constitutional guidelines for compensation; and

• Anyone who wants to farm will receive the support they need to be successful‚ through the transference of skills and by providing access to the resources and markets they need to sell their goods.

Maimane added: "All of this is attainable without amending the Constitution.

"Our approach seeks to make people real homeowners‚ and protects their right to build assets and wealth over time and hand these over to their children. This is the only way to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty that apartheid has left us."

GAVIN KEETON: Measured policies needed to sustain tenuous growth

The redress of past injustices is critical, but must be achieved in a way that does not threaten property rights and the economy
Opinion
9 hours ago

Evidence-based approach to land redistribution is not a numbers game

Beneficiaries of reform are only leaseholders, and holdings by trusts, companies and the state must be included, writes Terence Corrigan
Opinion
9 hours ago

TIM COHEN: SA’s voting system could be an EFF-up

The EFF intends rewarding the ANC with control of the Nelson Mandela Bay region because of the ANC’s shift in land policy
Opinion
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: DA needs to find its soul

The DA has hardly scratched the surface of the black vote, which is crucial if the party is to grow
Opinion
10 hours ago

LETTER: SA has become a monochromatic country of simple ‘good and evil’ distinctions

To leftists, any form of vague patriotism or waving a national flag, even during sports matches, is considered ‘fascist’ writes Dan Roodt
Opinion
10 hours ago

Ramaphosa warns against land invasions after clashes in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura says invaders of land between Johannesburg and Pretoria are not local homeless or landless people
National
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KwaZulu-Natal’s education MEC condemns racist ...
National
2.
Wits unveils new research centre to focus on ...
National / Education
3.
To fix high-school drop-out rate, start ...
National
4.
Ensuring black citizens are homeowners is central ...
National

Related Articles

Global bourses rally as US jobs report whets appetite for risk
Markets

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Ramaphosa is haunted by the ghostly politics of Bell ...
Politics

GAVIN KEETON: Measured policies needed to sustain tenuous growth
Opinion / Columnists

Evidence-based approach to land redistribution is not a numbers game
Opinion

TIM COHEN: SA’s voting system could be an EFF-up
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: DA needs to find its soul
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.