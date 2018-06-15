Cyril Ramaphosa says land redistribution is key to growth and development

Land redistribution is the key to growth and development, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is faced with the challenge of rehabilitating the country following the scourge of state capture.

Speaking at the Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum on Friday evening, Ramaphosa said: "The country has turned its attention to land, with a renewed commitment from several quarters to accelerate land redistribution and restitution, and ensuring security of tenure, particularly for the poor and vulnerable."

He said this is essential to address past injustices and reduce asset poverty, as well as boost SA’s growth trajectory. "The economic potential of land in SA has been severely constrained by the concentration of ownership and control in the hands of the few."

In February, the National Assembly adopted a resolution brought by the EFF to begin a process to amend the Constitution allowing land expropriation without compensation.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said SA would not see a turnaround if policy uncertainty around the Mining Charter — a new version of which was released on Friday afternoon — and land reform continues to linger. The issue has been contentious for investors who are seeking more clarity on how it will be rolled out.

Referring to a World Bank report released earlier this year, Ramaphosa said: "It is the World Bank that is saying the issue of land has to be addressed. It is time to unlock that potential by giving arable land and agricultural support to emerging black farmers, by providing labour tenants with security of tenure, by housing poor families in well-located areas, and by ensuring that communal land is used for the benefit of communities."

He added that vacant land in the centres of cities and towns should be turned into affordable housing.

As Ramaphosa navigates land reform, he is also faced with the task of dealing with SA’s state-capture hangover, which has had political, legal and economic consequences and eroded the capabilities of institutions, as well as undermined public confidence in their ability to promote their interests, he said.

"We have begun the task of restoring the integrity and credibility of several institutions to ensure they are able to effectively fulfil their mandate without undue interference."