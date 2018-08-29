Banks consider special fund to speed up land reform

Banks are in talks to start a special fund to accelerate the transfer of land to black South Africans, in an effort to protect billions of rand in assets tied up in farm loans.

Lenders are wading into the racially charged land-reform debate as the ANC embraces calls to change the constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.

While the ANC sees the step as a means to improve equality 24 years after the end of aparthied, the DA says it is trying to deflect blame from its failure to properly manage earlier land-reform efforts, in the run-up to elections next year.

"We’re absolutely convinced as an industry that for the long-term sustainability of economic and social wellbeing in this country, we do need to address the serious problems and inequities we have," Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia said.

"There could be various mechanisms through which we do that. A joint fund could be one such mechanism."

White farmers own almost three-quarters of SA’s agricultural land, according to an audit by lobby group Agri SA published last year, down from 87% during apartheid.

Laws passed in 1913 allocated only about 7% of SA’s arable land to black people.

At risk

Lenders have R148bn outstanding in loans for agricultural land, compared with R1.07-trillion for residential mortgages, according to the association, which represents 35 local and international lenders.

While the industry supports the ANC’s desire to correct skewed ownership patterns, the constitution already makes provision for expropriation and any changes should avoid undermining property rights, Basa said in a submission to parliament earlier this year.

"The narrative at the moment is one of irrational action as far as expropriation is concerned, irrespective of the impact of investment and growth," Coovadia said.

"The narrative that needs to be promoted is one that says land reform and restitution are a legitimate issues for this country given our history."

‘Land grab’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly said land reform will be done in an orderly fashion, writing in the Financial Times last week that there will be no "land grab".