Don’t misread the DA and misdiagnose realities, please

This is the route to a failed state, as is currently being brutally illustrated in Zimbabwe. This makes the DA’s project of fundamental importance to SA, for if we fail, the very future of the country will be imperilled.

Against this backdrop it is quite amazing to have Marrian asserting that our recent billboard, which argues that the “ANC is killing us”, was a strategic error. Far from having to defend ourselves, we were able to highlight the deplorable injustice that the victims of Esidimeni, Marikana, pit-toilet deaths and crime have experienced.

Esidimeni especially remains one of the most conspicuous stains on the ANC record of governance. And they know it is one of their greatest failures — hence their desperate responses to the billboard. Contrary to Marrian’s assertion, they were not talking about their manifesto but having to defend on their weakest ground.

It also seems to have escaped Marrian, rather inexplicably for the country’s foremost business newspaper, that the said ANC manifesto represents a full-on assault on property rights, pension funds and the future economic viability of SA.

Amazingly, Marrian states that it is the DA’s naivety that saw us lose Nelson Mandela Bay. In fact, after turning around a broken and bankrupt government we stood on principle and refused to succumb to political blackmail, when many other parties would have hung on to governing by any means necessary. This required strength and resolve.

Similarly, Marrian appears to have curiously failed to read the copious documentation on the Patricia de Lille matter. Here the DA again acted on firm principle to remove a mayor who was implicated in maladministration and worse. We did so knowing that as politically difficult as it was, it was the right thing to do.

The same is true in Tshwane. Mayor Solly Msimanga has been resolute in rooting out corruption and taking decisive action against a deeply compromised city manager. He has seen at first hand, though, that the best way to serve the people of Tshwane is to govern the whole of Gauteng to root out all corruption and speed up service delivery. This is a necessary move, made at some personal sacrifice to Msimanga himself, and he should be applauded for it.

No political party is perfect — far from it — and there is no doubt that the DA has been tested over the last year. But we will continue to stand firm on our principles, work to grow our support base and provide increasingly desperate South Africans with the only alternative that seeks to create jobs, root out corruption, speed up service delivery and unite all of our people.

• Malatsi is DA national spokesperson.