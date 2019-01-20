DA's search for new Tshwane mayor moves up a notch

The DA’s process to choose a new mayoral candidate to lead the City of Tshwane moves up a notch this week after current mayor Solly Msimanga announced his resignation on Friday.

Msimanga gave notice that he will vacate the mayoral post in the next two weeks, saying he wants to devote more time and resources to his quest to help his party win Gauteng in the coming general elections.

He is the DA’s candidate for premier of the province.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the process of applying for the position was opened on Friday and would close on Tuesday.

It is understood current speaker Katlego Mathebe is tipped to be a possible candidate.

The DA, however, puts its public representatives through an interview process before a decision is taken.

Malatsi said shortlisting and screening would be followed by the writing of assignments and being interviewed by a selection panel.

Winning candidate's challenge

The winning candidate will have to appease not only a divided caucus and the coalition partners, but must have the support of the EFF, which acts as kingmaker in the metro and without whose vote the DA would not have the numbers to elect a new mayor.

The metro is governed by a minority coalition government that needs either the support of the EFF or the ANC to pass items in council, including the election of the mayor and speaker.

On the EFF, Msimanga said on Friday he is “hopeful in particular that the EFF will support our mayoral candidate, as they face a clear choice — continue to root out corruption and improve service provision, or hand power back to the corrupt ANC”.

The DA is hoping to take over the province from the governing ANC.