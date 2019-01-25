Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit

DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya has resigned, in part due to differences with the party leadership over black economic empowerment (BEE).

Ngwenya’s resignation comes a month before the party’s election manifesto launch and ahead of the crucial 2019 general election, set to be the toughest yet for parties across the board.

After the departure of former president Jacob Zuma, a significant portion of the electorate is up for grabs as voters weigh which political party has the best vision for SA.

The resignation further exposes the cracks in the DA over its policy direction and the unhappiness among the core "liberal" constituency of the party, who are dissatisfied with

its direction under party leader Mmusi Maimane.

Business Day understands Ngwenya’s resignation follows differences between the policy chief and the party leadership over its stance on broad-based BEE. While the party has cautiously endorsed BEE, the "liberal" component, of which Ngwenya is part, abhors any policy that resembles racial quotas.

The balance between these views is a cause of tension.

Ngwenya, who is a former COO of liberal think-tank the Institute of Race Relations, did not complete a year in the post. The DA’s former policy head, Gavin Davis, resigned from the post in 2017.

Ngwenya will remain with the DA and continue to serve as an MP.

Maimane wished Ngwenya well and expressed confidence that the DA would put forward a powerful policy offering when it launches its manifesto in February. A process is in place to finalise its policy offerings.

In her hard-hitting resignation letter to Maimane, Ngwenya said there were many reasons for her resignation, including a lack of political support for her work, a fallout around the party’s stance on BBBEE, a lack of budget to do her work, and the absence of a job description.