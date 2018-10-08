Now is not the time to put regressive carbon tax in place

As policy instruments, production taxes are extremely blunt — businesses will be compelled to pay the proposed taxes irrespective of whether they are profitable. Given that the carbon tax is generally aimed at businesses that rely heavily on electricity and diesel or petrol as inputs into their operations and therefore emit high levels of carbon, these industries will suffer most.

Three of the top five export-intensive subcomponents of the metals & engineering (M&E) cluster (the basic metals, including iron and steel products; machinery and equipment; and transport equipment subindustries), are all electricity intensive. Together with the plastic products subindustry, these subcomponents contribute almost 20% of manufacturing output, or R76.8bn annually, and have by far the largest indirect job creation component.

Already, the largest share of the cost of production in the steel industry, representing over R12.8bn, is attributed to the cost of iron ore and Transnet’s transport costs, with coal and energy costs from Eskom representing 42% of the costs. Although some of these inputs are sourced and beneficiated locally, a carbon tax is likely to multiply the problem. Moreover, with prevailing high electricity and fuel prices, the energy-intensive subindustries of the broader M&E cluster will face double negatives with the implementation of the carbon tax.

The first negative is the detrimental effect on export competitiveness, and the second is the direct compounding negative effect on production costs, with dire implications for employment. In theory, carbon taxes could be offset by earmarking any revenue from them for direct cash transfers or for social programmes aimed at reducing poverty, including providing partial funding for free higher education, National Health Insurance, housing, schools, libraries and many other poverty-reduction interventions. However, the tax may lead to more job losses, as struggling businesses and small and micro-enterprises with high carbon emissions are taxed no differently from flourishing businesses and medium and large businesses.

The carbon tax is regressive in nature, and the broader society may be affected disproportionately. Also, considering the prevailing difficult operational environment, it is misguided to further burden businesses with a carbon tax, as short-term gains can leave long-term effects. While the intention by the government to plug existing gaps in public finance is commendable, it should not be at the expense of growing the economy.

Although SA has to honour its pledge in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change to support the global effort to stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations, the country is not compelled to do so under the current national circumstances. A plethora of issues need to be tackled before parliament passes the bill. These include quantifying the net fiscal costs of carbon emission and explaining how collected revenue will be rechannelled into the economy.

Benjamin Franklin famously said only two things are certain in life: death and taxes. But while most of the fuss about taxation in SA is over how much revenue the state collects and how often it is wasted, too little is said about how taxes are raised. Continuously raising revenue through a kaleidoscope of taxes on production, with no regard for how effectively resources are used or the quality of services, provides a strong basis for mistrust in the government, leading to less tax compliance.

This is against the principle of fiscal exchange proposition or quid pro quo, which states that in return for paying taxes citizens have a right to expect quality service delivery. The proposed carbon tax will add to business costs, thereby conflicting with the government’s priorities of creating jobs, reducing income inequality and attracting investment.

• Ade is chief economist of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.