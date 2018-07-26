SA's new climate legislation contains some shockers

The bill suggests that the environmental affairs minister determine a national greenhouse gas emission reduction trajectory. Strangely, it does not refer to what is in both our national climate policy and international obligation: that emissions should "peak, plateau and decline" (PPD).

Indeed, to meet our obligations under the Paris Agreement, we have to show progression. So the reduction trajectory represents a progression in itself, and if revised must become more stringent over time.

That should link up to the global goals, notably the Paris aim to limit the average temperature increase to 1.5°C. And it should "link down". When adding up the carbon budgets of major emitting companies, these cannot exceed the reduction trajectory. Until such time as the minister determines a trajectory, the PPD trajectory as specified in Cabinet-approved national climate policy must apply. The act will need to make these matters more explicit.

Fundamental bases of climate action are science and equity. Reference to the temperature goals would bring in science, and added to that should be mitigation goals (including rapid decarbonisation) and adaptation goals. Only by all acting together can the world tackle climate change. How the efforts are shared is a matter of equity.

The transition to a climate-resilient and lower-carbon economy and society must be a just transition. That is central to what equity means at the national level. However, the reference is preambular. Operational provisions are needed. A very important national dialogue on just transition is being undertaken by the National Planning Commission and may lay the basis of a social compact. It is essential that an institution be given responsibility to ensure that poor households and communities share in the benefits of the transition, and are cushioned from any negative effects.

Having pointed to some positive aspects, the bill contains some shockers. One is that deadlines for carbon budgets are flexible, making compliance meaningless. Compliance means conforming to established standards, guidelines or legislation; making exceptions to requirements to comply makes a mockery of the concept. Therefore, section 13.10 is unacceptable.