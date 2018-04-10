SA’s carbon tax too low to force a transition to low-emission activity

Known to punch above its weight in climate negotiations, SA is lagging behind in dealing with carbon pollution.

The rhetoric does not match the reality on the ground, and this could cost the country when other countries impose border carbon adjustments on SA’s dirty exports.

By this time in 2017 more than 24 jurisdictions globally had some form of carbon pricing and more are coming online all the time. Most of these also have prices higher than the proposed South African tax. There is no time to waste.

The Treasury, which has long been working on a carbon tax, has put out a Draft Carbon Tax Bill for public comment. A broad tax rate applied to the economy is a cost-effective and economically efficient means of mitigation. Much input has gone into the drafting of the bill and the proposed reporting arrangements and details appear to be well thought through.

At proposed prices, however, the tax will be insufficient to reach effectiveness as measured by the government’s own research and comparisons to other countries.

Take for example the government’s own long-term mitigation scenarios, which modelled at which price a carbon tax would be most effective.

The scenarios’ optimal path for systemic effectiveness of an embedded carbon price assumed a much higher price for carbon, starting at R216 in 2008 and rising to more than R542 by 2020 and a peak of about R1,000 in 2035 (prices correct for inflation). The price of R120/tCO²e (in 2019) is only 56% of the original proposal if inflation over the intervening period is factored in. The rate of increase over the first phase has dropped from 10% a year to below 8% (CPI+2%), giving a lower final price. This compares poorly with the World Bank estimate of $80-$200 for carbon taxes in 2030 to limit climate change to 2°C.

Under these scenarios, dirty industries still have a free pass and will not be pushed hard enough to shift gear on climate change issues. The proposals for waivers and discounts to dirty industry is delaying the low-carbon transition and will be insufficient to induce the industry to be a good citizen.

A carbon tax should also be used to support a low-carbon transition and help the poor improve their energy access. On this the bill is eerily silent.

The Treasury proposes that the tax applies a polluter-pays principle. The 2012 white paper on national climate change response articulates this as "those responsible for harming the environment paying the costs of remedying pollution and environmental degradation and supporting any consequent adaptive response that may be required".