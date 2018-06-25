ROB DAVIES: SA’s special economic zones should attract investors

Investors looking to set up their operations in SA are encouraged to consider our special economic zones (SEZ) which offer various incentives, reduced corporate tax rates, Custom Controlled Area (CCA) an employment tax incentive and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Traditionally, economic activity had been concentrated in the three regional industrial hubs of Gauteng, eThekwini-Pietermaritzburg and the Cape Peninsula, which accounted for about 70% of the nation’s gross value add.

Importantly, the spread of economic opportunities is central to us building a more inclusive economy that benefits all South Africans. In establishing new industrial centres through our SEZs, the government is helping balance growth and industrial development.

These zones include the Coega and the East London industrial development zones (IDZ) in the Eastern Cape. Coega was designated in 2001 and is the largest IDZ in Southern Africa.

In KwaZulu-Natal we launched the Richards Bay IDZ and Dube TradePort as a catalyst for global trade in manufacturing and value-addition, primarily for the automotive sector, electronics and fashion.