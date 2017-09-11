A plan to make the Atlantis industrial area a special economic zone (SEZ) is fast becoming a reality following its gazetting by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

Atlantis has for several years seen little economic activity‚ leading to widespread unemployment and poverty.

But the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape provincial government are trying to change that. The area is being touted as a hub for the green economy and the government is encouraging companies to invest billions of rand in the area.

In March Pegas Nonwovens committed to invest R1.3bn to build a new plant.

In a joint media statement on Sunday‚ the provincial government welcomed Davies’s latest move.