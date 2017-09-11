National

Atlantis’s future looks brighter after it is declared a special economic zone

Government is encouraging companies to invest billions of rand in the area

11 September 2017 - 10:46 Aphiwe Deklerk
Solar geysers on roofs in Atlantis on the West Coast — made in the town itself. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
A plan to make the Atlantis industrial area a special economic zone (SEZ) is fast becoming a reality following its gazetting by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

Atlantis has for several years seen little economic activity‚ leading to widespread unemployment and poverty.

But the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape provincial government are trying to change that. The area is being touted as a hub for the green economy and the government is encouraging companies to invest billions of rand in the area.

In March Pegas Nonwovens committed to invest R1.3bn to build a new plant.

In a joint media statement on Sunday‚ the provincial government welcomed Davies’s latest move.

"The declaration of Atlantis as an SEZ is a declaration to the people of Atlantis and surrounding areas that government is serious about economic growth‚ social development‚ and job creation in the area‚" the statement read.

In the statement‚ mayor Patricia de Lille called on residents to support the plan and submit their comments to the Department of Trade and Industry to "create even more jobs for our people".

De Lille said the history of Atlantis had been marked by economic despair when residents were placed on the outskirts of the city by the apartheid government.

"During that time‚ many companies were incentivised to open operations in the area. However‚ with the global economic recession in 2008‚ many companies closed down‚ causing widespread job losses‚" she said.

Economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said the move by Davies was an important milestone.

"There is already investment in excess of R600m in the SEZ‚ creating hundreds of jobs. We know that SA is the world’s fastest growing green economy and, in partnership with GreenCape, we are establishing the province as the hub of this growth‚" he said.

