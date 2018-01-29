China’s thriving special economic zones show way forward for SA

In a way, they were also controlled experiments. The Chinese government was experimenting in a limited area and did not want to widely ditch the communist system. It therefore tried out things in the SEZs that would have been politically unacceptable in the wider country. One reform that accompanied SEZs was fiscal. SEZs had to raise their own revenue. Local officials could keep part of the revenue for development in the area. People who were successful in building the SEZs received promotion in the party and the leadership. Success therefore bred success, there were rewards for excellence and incentives to reach that excellence.

So, what’s the picture in SA? The original industrial development zones (IDZs), which are evolving into SEZs, were based on the idea that SA’s manufacturing sector had developed in the interior of the country, around the mines. The government wanted to spread it out and change the economy to be more export-oriented. Therefore, the IDZs were initially all located close to a port, to facilitate exports.

Industrial development

The government has now broadened the approach and is locating SEZs in all the provinces. The unifying thread behind SEZ policy is that they are located in areas where SA wants to see industrial development, attracting businesses by offering a range of incentives.

In China, they didn’t have a private sector at all when they introduced SEZs. They needed to resolve the problem of acquiring knowledge, or know-how, and were willing to experiment. They devolved decisions to officials in the provinces. They even asked Singapore to establish an SEZ in China, because Singapore had the knowledge of how to do so successfully.

SA has companies with knowledge about international markets. They should be brought into the SEZ programme. SA should make them want to locate inside the SEZs, to boost investment, employment, training and exports. The more attractive SA can make it, the more successful this SEZ programme will be. That is good for the firms — and great for the country.

The SEZs in China have helped to boost the economy. Few would argue with the notion that SA’s economy could use a boost.

The big constraint is that SA’s SEZs tend to be ring-fenced clusters of factories in an area identified, financed and developed solely by the state. But they don’t need to be.