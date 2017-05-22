Industry and premier David Makhura buy into action plan to revive Vaal Triangle
Industry representative body, The Manufacturing Circle, will work with Gauteng premier David Makhura on an "action plan" to revive the Vaal Triangle.
This entails turning SA’s premier industrial area into a special economic zone (SEZ), with incentives including a 15% tax rate.
The agreement follows a meeting at Vanderbijlpark last week between Makhura and executives from The Manufacturing Circle, hosted at Nampak’s Divfood division, which makes metal packaging.
The Vaal Triangle Rejuvenation Project is being driven by The Manufacturing Circle’s CEOs’ initiative, which its chairperson — and also Nampak CEO — André de Ruyter, is co-ordinating.
"We are identifying ways to revitalise the region and to arrest the decline of manufacturing," The Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth, said on Monday. "The premier has agreed to set up a task team to work on this, which is a major achievement for the campaign," she said.
"These would include a favourable tax rate of 15% for existing and new business in the Vaal Triangle if it were to be declared an SEZ," Rodseth said. This would include accelerated depreciation allowances, tax holidays for new investments, recapitalisation allowances and support from local authorities to ensure electrical and road infrastructure was maintained.
"But we will play our part, too. Manufacturers must make a commitment to continued investment, to job creation, and we must all agree we will commit for the long term," she said.
Manufacturing would be the main target, with a focus on logistics, energy and infrastructure.
Business has warned that the Vaal Triangle industrial area was turning into "SA’s rust belt", with significant plant closures, a slowing of investment and the viability of major industrial facilities being under threat.
The Manufacturing Circle said it wanted to work together with the government to "access support measures". It said Makhura supported the development of a joint plan. This would incorporate the provincial government, municipalities, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Treasury, to incentivise economic activity.
"The major building blocks are already in place for returning the Vaal Triangle to manufacturing greatness. There are roads, rail, pipelines, water, hospitals, housing and a well-educated workforce," De Ruyter said on Monday.
"There are already major raw material producers such as ArcelorMittal, Safripol, Sasol and Omnia. Downstream manufacturers include Nampak, Dorbyl, Hall Longmore and Scaw Metals," he said.
