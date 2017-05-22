Industry and premier David Makhura buy into action plan to revive Vaal Triangle

Industry representative body, The Manufacturing Circle, will work with Gauteng premier David Makhura on an "action plan" to revive the Vaal Triangle.

This entails turning SA’s premier industrial area into a special economic zone (SEZ), with incentives including a 15% tax rate.

The agreement follows a meeting at Vanderbijlpark last week between Makhura and executives from The Manufacturing Circle, hosted at Nampak’s Divfood division, which makes metal packaging.

The Vaal Triangle Rejuvenation Project is being driven by The Manufacturing Circle’s CEOs’ initiative, which its chairperson — and also Nampak CEO — André de Ruyter, is co-ordinating.

"We are identifying ways to revitalise the region and to arrest the decline of manufacturing," The Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth, said on Monday. "The premier has agreed to set up a task team to work on this, which is a major achievement for the campaign," she said.

"These would include a favourable tax rate of 15% for existing and new business in the Vaal Triangle if it were to be declared an SEZ," Rodseth said. This would include accelerated depreciation allowances, tax holidays for new investments, recapitalisation allowances and support from local authorities to ensure electrical and road infrastructure was maintained.