How SA’s carbon levy is a state cash cow and not a green deed

The evidence suggests a carbon tax will not change the way SA operates. The country has a high carbon-intensive energy mix due to its reliance on coal power stations. The economy relies heavily on manufacturing and mining, both energy-intensive industries. It is likely, therefore, that the planned carbon tax is doomed to have little effect, except as a way of raising revenue and creating a minimum tax on some struggling industries.

Coal will remain a vital part of this country’s energy mix for the next few decades and probably much longer, even though a steady move towards gas and renewables is likely.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as president is likely to kill the Zuma presidency’s ambitions for a nuclear-build programme of more than R1-trillion. A new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Taxing Energy Use 2018, provides some vital pointers to what can — or, more importantly, what can’t — be done with a carbon tax in SA. It is the most comprehensive report on energy taxes, accounting for 80% of global energy use, and includes SA as one of 42 countries studied.

"Some countries have introduced specific taxes on carbon with the explicit objective of mitigating carbon emissions, and some refer to environmental objectives to motivate relatively high excise taxes on energy use," the report suggests. It looks at the link between the GDP per capita of each economy and the effect a carbon tax will have on that economy.

SA is on the lower end of the GDP per capita band and will most likely be unable to afford a carbon tax. The US, Canada and Australia have high GDP per capita and impose very low, effective tax rates on carbon emissions. A table in the report shows SA has a very high carbon intensity of energy — it burns so much coal — but a relatively low GDP per capita. Together, it effectively destroys the case for a carbon tax.

The table also clearly suggests that taxes on carbon emissions are not the only factor to influence the carbon intensity of an economy. The fuel mix is shaped by what is available in a country’s immediate vicinity. It is also shaped by market forces. SA is rich in coal deposits and its solar radiation cost is at the high end by global standards.