How the tax-hungry state plays chicken with poor

When it comes to taxation of its citizens, SA is a unique case study. We are a developing country but we have one of the highest tax burdens in the world. Hard data show the ratio of tax we pay compared with our GDP has just been increasing over the past four decades (And while our private tax and company tax burdens are very high, the indirect consumption taxes, which hit the poor and the middle classes hardest, are also in the top third in the world. This burden is unsustainable, undesirable and the bedrock of social and economic instability.

Consider this: we have just seen the implementation of sugar tax and the VAT increase (and the carbon tax is to follow soon), which is adding yet more tax revenue to the state coffers. We pay as much tax, in effect, as some of the wealthiest countries in the world, without giving our citizens the same benefits those wealthy states deliver to theirs.

In the UK, for instance, your takeaway chicken sandwich is VAT free, as is all food. In Belgium the standard VAT rate is 21%, but on food you pay only 6% VAT. Many wealthy nations charge lower VAT rates on foodstuffs, if they are not completely exempted. Lower VAT rates apply to medicines, to education, to books — all essentials to human dignity and upliftment.

Meanwhile in SA, a middle-income country where about a quarter of our population — that’s 13.8-million people — live below what Statistics SA calls the food poverty line, and where we have one of the highest unemployment rates in the world at almost 28%, we have a miserly 19 foodstuffs VAT free.

From April 1 even the poorest of the poor have to pay more for anything outside that narrow allowance. The miserly list of 19 has remained unchanged since VAT was implemented in 1991, but over the years that allowance has become even narrower, with certain subcategories of the 19 foodstuffs being disqualified. It used to be that "bread" was VAT-free, meaning, all bread. But some official decided somewhere along the way that the very poor are not allowed low-GI or any bread that is remotely fancy, because the category has shrunk to now exempt only government brown bread. "Let them eat government brown bread" has the same discomfiting ring as pilchards.