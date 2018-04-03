Inability to decide on social costs shows there is no good basis for carbon tax

How could anyone get such simple principles wrong? The first challenge the Treasury faces is estimating the social cost of carbon emissions. It is predicted that burning fossil fuels will cause an increase in hot weather, droughts, floods, violent winds, cyclones and sea levels. But when you dig out the evidence for these increases, you find remarkably little support for them.

To the best of our knowledge, it has been warming for at least 180 years. Surely this should be long enough for the predicted increases to be seen? Surprisingly, it isn’t. Yes, it has become warmer, and glaciers are melting. But as the ice disappears on alpine passes, so footpaths appear that were last in use 800 years ago, when it was warmer than today.

Droughts and floods? Turn to the authority on such matters, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It said: "There is medium confidence that since the 1950s some regions of the world have experienced a trend to more intense and longer droughts, but in some regions droughts have become less frequent, less intense or shorter." The trouble is that if you measure over, say, 50 years, it seems some places experienced an increase in droughts, but if you measure over 150 years, the places that first seem affected now seem normal, and new areas seem more prone to drought.

"There is limited to medium evidence available to assess observed changes in the magnitude and frequency of floods. Furthermore, there is low agreement in this evidence, and thus overall low confidence at the global scale regarding even the sign of these changes." Translated, this means the panel cannot say if floods are getting more or less frequent, a conclusion those who have not looked at the data find incredible.

Tropical cyclones? Tornadoes? Gales?

"There is low confidence that any observed long-term increases in tropical cyclone activity are robust. There is low confidence in any observed trends in ... tornadoes and hail. There is generally low confidence in projections of changes in extreme winds."

Sea level? "Sea level rise for 2081–2100 (relative to 1986–2005) will probably be 0.26m to 0.82m." Tide gauges show a rise of less than 0.2m per century since the early 1800s, so even if the panel’s guess is right, it seems unlikely to be a disaster. We have coped with sea level rises of this magnitude for centuries without difficulty.