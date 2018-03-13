Malusi Gigaba: The decline of a progressive politician
The irony is that Gigaba, who is facing the state capture inquiry, was once at the heart of a humane home affairs policy for SA
Between 2007 and 2009, the Department of Home Affairs was in the middle of its turnaround programme, aimed at modernising the department and making it more efficient.
At the helm was Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, though she is hardly given due credit for the success of the turnaround; recognition went unfairly to the director-general, Mavuso Msimang, and to the minister’s successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Mapisa-Nqakula’s deputy was Malusi Gigaba, who was also the Home Affairs pointsman on migration policy reform, which — we were told — was the focus of one of the turnaround project’s many work streams.
This period coincided with the movement of large numbers of migrants to SA. The world’s attention particularly focused on how SA dealt with the Zimbabwean refugee crisis, following the failure of Thabo Mbeki’s quiet diplomacy.
The pressure inevitably fell on Mapisa-Nqakula and Gigaba to explain the government’s position on migration and why many of the unwanted "invaders", from different parts of the world, were not being sent back home. SA was becoming increasingly attractive for foreigners in distress.
With SA under pressure to be accommodative, a report by the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights criticised the government’s migration policy, saying it was geared towards security and population control, and that it criminalised migration and fuelled xenophobia.
The government sought to make amends and was adamant that SA did not, for instance, believe in special camps for refugees. At one media briefing on the Zimbabwean crisis, a confident Gigaba acknowledged that migration patterns between SA and Zimbabwe "have probably changed permanently".
On Tuesday, Gigaba is appearing before Parliament’s committee on state-owned enterprises to answer questions on state capture, arising from his tenure as public enterprises minister and later home affairs minister.
It is ironic that a man who, in his earlier years, was at the forefront of crafting what was meant to be a humane migration policy for SA, could have fallen for the charms of a less-than-honest migrant family from India.
The 2008 attacks on foreigners thrust Gigaba, as deputy home affairs minister, into the thick of things.
The department went on to unveil a raft of plans to deal with migrants, as SA searched for the reasons for the hostility and grappled with how to prevent similar violence in the future.
Concerned nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) brought up the idea of an early-warning system. The government said an integration strategy encompassing induction training for asylum seekers and refugees was to be finalised.
Gigaba said although it appeared foreigners easily fitted into local society, this was not necessarily so. "There is a whole range of things that we need to do."
The proposed training was to provide answers to such questions as, "What is SA, what is its Constitution, human rights, languages, and what type of people do we have?"
He said while SA had closer cultural affinity to its immediate neighbours, many of the problems encountered — especially the disproportionate attacks on Somalis and Ethiopians — were due to misunderstandings.
In the end, there was little or no word on any sentencing of any of those who had been arrested for participating in the violence. Indeed, another wave of attacks later broke out on in Soweto. It was as though no lessons had been learnt from the 2008 attacks.
With Gigaba still at the Department of Home Affairs as deputy minister in 2010, there was talk of a special dispensation for Zimbabweans. This has since been extended to Lesotho nationals — allowing the bearers to live and work in SA.
Questions South Africans are still asking about Gigaba’s time at the department, as deputy minister and later as minister, relate to the outsourcing of some of its functions — processing permit and visa applications — to VFS Global.
Gigaba’s penchant for the high life has also drawn the wrong kind of attention. "Malusi lives beyond his means … his lifestyle gives that away," Julius Malema alleged in March 2017.
As he fights to save his career, Gigaba might well go down as a promising young politician who was corrupted by the Guptas and their friend, his former boss Jacob Zuma.
