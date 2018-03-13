Gigaba ‘shocked’ his appointments to state-owned enterprises are being impugned

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said in Parliament Tuesday that “it has been disheartening and shocking” for him to see that some of the appointments he made during his tenure as minister of public enterprises, from November 2010 to May 2014, are now being impugned.

Gigaba appeared before the state capture inquiry being conducted by the public enterprises committee. Among the allegations Gigaba addressed was that he appointed suspect directors to the boards of state-owned enterprises.

Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's appointment to the Transnet board as a director was one of these. Gigaba also addressed the appointment of Brian Molefe as Transnet CEO, and Anoj Singh as Transnet's finance chief.

Gigaba said Sharma's appointment was based solely on his skills.

Sharma, as the chair of the Transnet board acquisition and disposal committee, is alleged to have played a crucial role in the state capture of Transnet. His intervention allegedly benefited the Guptas’ main client, China South Rail, in the R52bn contract to acquire 1,064 locomotives. The Guptas earned massive commissions from the contract.

Sharma has denied the allegations.

He also allegedly shared confidential board documents with another Gutpa associate, Salim Essa, ahead of a board meeting dealing with the massive locomotive tender.

“The reason for Mr Sharma’s proposed appointment was related purely to his skills. At the time Mr Sharma was a well-regarded businessman,” Gigaba said. “I recall that he was hailed by the media as ‘one of SA’s most remarkable entrepreneurs’. It was on this basis that I did not register any objection to Mr Sharma’s proposed appointment”.

As it turned out, the Cabinet rejected Sharma’s appointment as chairman of Transnet but approved his appointment as a nonexecutive director.

“At the time when I signed off on the Cabinet memorandum recommending Mr Sharma’s appointment, no information relating to any questionable Gupta associations had been brought to my attention. I signed off on his proposed appointment purely on the basis of his skills,” Gigaba told MPs.

Gigaba also justified his appointment of Brian Molefe as CEO of Transnet, saying that on the facts before him at the time he was a “stellar” candidate and highly regarded in the financial sector.

His appointment was well received by the markets as he was regarded as “credible, highly skilled and experienced”.

Likewise, the appointment of Anoj Singh as chief financial officer in 2011 was recommended by the Transnet board.

He had been doing the job in an acting capacity since 2009, had the appropriate skills and experience and would ensure the continued stability of the company as it embarked on a massive infrastructure project.

'Inadvertent role'

Gigaba earlier told the inquiry that at the time he made various appointments, they were “hailed publicly as positive appointments for government”.

“I made decisions to ensure good governance and I appointed people who I viewed as competent to fulfil some very important roles in the state-owned companies that were under the Department of Public Enterprises portfolio,” Gigaba told the committee in the conclusion of his testimony.

“I am severely disappointed that those roles appear, in certain instances, to have been abused.

“I regret any role that I inadvertently played in the appointment of any director who subsequently failed to prioritise the interests of the relevant state-owned company and more importantly this country.

“At the time I acted on the facts available to me and made what I thought were meritorious appointments.”

Gigaba said that at all times during his tenure he acted in the interests of the state-owned companies and the public, and emphasised that at no time did he interfere with board appointments, the constitution of board committees or tenders.