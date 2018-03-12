National

Guptas and Dudu Myeni are showing contempt for Parliament, DA says

12 March 2018 - 16:52 Staff Writer
Atul Gupta outside his home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg. Sunday Times
Atul Gupta outside his home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg. Sunday Times

The Gupta brothers and former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni have been accused of showing an "unacceptable disregard" for Parliament, for not making an appearance at the state-capture inquiry.

The portfolio committee on public enterprises, tasked with the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises, said earlier on Monday that it expected to hear evidence from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Myeni and the Gupta brothers.

But soon afterwards it emerged that Myeni was still booked off sick and a lawyer representing the Guptas indicated that they were out of the country.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said on Monday: "The Guptas have apparently flown the coop and are not in SA. Myeni claims she is still sick — we have yet to see the original doctor’s note.

"This is a flagrant abuse of the committee’s politeness and an unacceptable disregard for Parliament and the Constitution, under which this inquiry has been established, and cannot be allowed to continue."

Mazzone said the party would request on Tuesday that the Guptas and Myeni be formally summoned to appear. Should they ignore the summons‚ they would be liable for a fine or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

"Last week‚ the minister of home affairs also declined to appear on the date requested as he claimed he needed more time to prepare. He is now set to appear … but given his track record of ducking and diving‚ we will believe it when we see it‚" said Mazzone.

"State capture has hollowed out key public institutions and robbed SA of billions of the people’s money. Those who may have been involved or who may have vital information must account to Parliament.

"Those who attempted what is now known to be one of the greatest heists of all time must know this: there is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. No one is above the law."

PETER BRUCE: On Twitter everyone’s an expert . . .

Sadly, the people in charge of Sars, the Hawks and the NPA are anything but
Opinion
5 hours ago

Bank of Baroda can close, High Court rules, in blow to Gupta companies

Judge Ntendeya Mavundla says the bank’s right to trade or not trade supersedes the rights of the companies
Companies
8 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma's tentacles run deep in Ramaphosa's ANC

'Within the security and intelligence services, Zuma’s cronies are still working away for their paymasters'
Politics
12 hours ago

The varied roles of the Guptas, SA's own cast of Bollywood villains

The thugs that Zuma would have given us to were thieves first, corrupters of men and women, bullies and sexual predators - each with his own part to ...
Opinion
13 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pension administrators suspend proposed strike to ...
National / Labour
2.
‘Nothing wrong at Eastern Cape psychiatric ...
National / Health
3.
After ANC Youth League fails to stop budget vote, ...
National
4.
Ride-hailing services help women enter ...
National

Related Articles

Gupta family got no favours from us, says home affairs
National

Becoming a whistleblower changed my life, says Suzanne Daniels
National

Malusi Gigaba set to revoke permanent residency of Ajay Gupta
National

Threat of forfeiture unit reseizing Gupta jet prompted Canadian bank's urgent ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.