Gupta family got no favours from us, says home affairs

A news report reveals that several of the Guptas have multiple valid South African passports

12 March 2018 - 05:39 Karl Gernetzky
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The Department of Home Affairs has again denied that members of the Gupta family are receiving preferential treatment and dismissed suggestions that it granted exemptions to allow some of the family members to hold multiple passports.

City Press reported on Sunday that several members of the Gupta family possessed multiple valid South African passports, with Rajesh Gupta holding six and Atul Gupta three.

However, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete, dismissed the reports, saying holding multiple passports was not illegal.

"There is no law that says a minister must give exemptions. This is clearly coming across as malicious," he said.

"One can see there is a clear, concerted effort to change the minister," said Tshwete, suggesting that there was an agenda to discredit Gigaba in order to give a reason for his ouster.

According to City Press, holding multiple passports would require ministerial exemption. It said passports had also been issued to Gupta family members on the same day they were applied for.

Suspicion is not enough, says judge in ruling to lift Gupta funds freeze

High Court in Bloemfontein reduces preservation order of R220m in relation to the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State to R40m
National
2 days ago

The newspaper said as recently as three weeks ago a valid passport was sent to Dubai where it was to be picked up by Ajay Gupta’s wife, Chetali. It was her third valid passport.

Since Gigaba’s return to home affairs from the Treasury, pressure has been mounting on him to explain his relationship with the Gupta family.

Earlier in March, Department of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni said the decision to grant early naturalisation to the Guptas was consistent with their exceptional circumstances as owners of businesses that employed many people.

However, DA home affairs spokesman Haniff Hoosen said this failed to explain why many members of the family received citizenship even though Ajay Gupta had declined to because he wanted to keep his Indian passport.

Gigaba met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday to discuss, among other things, the possibility of revoking Ajay Gupta’s permanent residency, the Sunday Times reported.

Gigaba, who on Tuesday is due to appear before Parliament’s public enterprises committee, caused confusion last week when he erroneously said Atul Gupta was not a South African citizen.

Meanwhile, the DA wants Gigaba fired following a December ruling by the High Court in Pretoria that he had lied under oath in the Fireblade Aviation case. Fireblade accused Gigaba of bowing to pressure from the Guptas in revoking approval for a proposed luxury terminal at OR Tambo airport.

Judge Neil Tuchten ruled that Gigaba deliberately told untruths — a charge Gigaba has denied. The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed leave to appeal against the ruling with costs.

A separate appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeals was ongoing, said Tshwete.

Last week, Apleni said 23 Gupta family members had been awarded South African citizenship‚ with 39 having permanent residence permits.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Threat of forfeiture unit reseizing Gupta jet prompted Canadian bank's urgent court bid

The Canadian bank wants the jet grounded, saying the Guptas defaulted on repayments, and to stop them from using it to commit crimes or flee from ...
National
2 days ago

How Trillian showed a Bombardier executive the way Gupta deals work

Gupta family associates told the Bombardier vice-president he could sell a $60m jet for $5m and ‘claim it was second hand’, amaBhungane has reported
National
2 days ago

EFF wants Nombembe pulled as lead investigator in state capture inquiry

EFF leader Julius Malema says the auditor-general must recuse himself to explain a donation Gupta-linked Trillian Capital made to accountants body
National
3 days ago

SAP comes clean on payments to Gupta-linked entities

The software company says there is no evidence of payment to any SA government official but e-mails show the Guptas accessed confidential contracts ...
National
3 days ago

DA lays charges of money laundering against Bank of Baroda

The party says the bank knowingly laundered money for the Guptas, based on findings by the international Crime and Corruption Project
Companies
3 days ago

