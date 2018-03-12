Gupta family got no favours from us, says home affairs

The Department of Home Affairs has again denied that members of the Gupta family are receiving preferential treatment and dismissed suggestions that it granted exemptions to allow some of the family members to hold multiple passports.

City Press reported on Sunday that several members of the Gupta family possessed multiple valid South African passports, with Rajesh Gupta holding six and Atul Gupta three.

However, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete, dismissed the reports, saying holding multiple passports was not illegal.

"There is no law that says a minister must give exemptions. This is clearly coming across as malicious," he said.

"One can see there is a clear, concerted effort to change the minister," said Tshwete, suggesting that there was an agenda to discredit Gigaba in order to give a reason for his ouster.

According to City Press, holding multiple passports would require ministerial exemption. It said passports had also been issued to Gupta family members on the same day they were applied for.