Warmongering Trump tweets in all-caps, but carries a small stick

It won’t be easy for US retailers to replace these goods. In every one of the consumer sectors where Chinese exports to the US were worth more than $5bn in 2016, China accounted for more than one-third of US imports by value. Global supply chains can’t source from rival regions fast enough to avoid a tax on shoppers’ wallets, should further tariffs be imposed.

The ideal solution, from Trump’s perspective, would be for domestic production to come to the rescue — but that horse has long bolted.

In clothing manufacturing, the US production-line workforce has shrunk by more than 90% since 1990, and the electronics industry has lost almost 40% of its jobs. With China itself seeing industries quitting for cheaper locations in South and Southeast Asia and Africa, the chances of those jobs coming back to the US are slim.

By contrast, China imports mainly intermediate products and parts from the US, led by soybeans, aircraft, cars, integrated circuits and plastic. The cost of any retaliatory tariffs on those products will pass through a number of producers before any citizens feel it in their hip pockets — and dictatorships don’t have to worry so much about popular backlash, anyway.

If Xi Jinping chooses to fight back, watch what happens to the semiconductor industry. A quarter of US chip exports go to China, but that constitutes just 3.8% of the country’s total imports of integrated circuits. A relatively small shift in Chinese business patterns could deliver a devastating blow to one of America’s most successful export trades.