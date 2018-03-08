China will make ‘a justified and necessary response’ in event of US trade war

Beijing — China will respond as necessary in the event of a trade war with the US, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, while warning that such a war would only harm all sides.

US President Donald Trump is expected to establish tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminium this week, but the White House has said there could be a 30-day exemption for Mexico and Canada and some other countries based on national security.

Such a move aims to counter cheap imports, especially from China, that Trump says undermine US industry and jobs.

Trump’s administration has faced growing opposition to the tariffs from prominent congressional Republicans and business officials worried about their potential effect on the economy.