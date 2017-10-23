NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA: SA needs an economic Codesa

We must in the process tackle the festering sore of the land question, not just land for agriculture but also urban land for settlements, so that we change the apartheid geography of our rural areas, towns and cities and allow SA to become a player in the regional and global food and agricultural sector.

Land is also needed to tackle the squalor of informal settlements in urban areas and to build infrastructure for businesses, for education, culture and sport.

To achieve this, the government at national level must engage all South Africans in a genuine economic dialogue, to develop this plan of radical economic transformation.

It must be a democratic process, with sectoral and local dialogues, so that all South Africans, black and white, urban and rural, young and old are part of the solutions.

If we could in the space of less than five years have former enemies sit across the table, negotiate the dismantling of apartheid, talk about a nonracial, democratic and nonsexist SA, arrive at a political settlement and organise the first nonracial democratic elections on April 27 1994, we owe it to past, current and future generations to have a similar process to build an economy and land that belongs to all.

Invest in the South African people. Countries that successfully pulled themselves out of poverty in a single generation are those that invested in their people, in addition to radical transformation of their economies.

I do believe, like Tata Mandela, that education remains the most powerful tool to change the world. From basic education to vocational, artisanal and technical training, to higher education, to the investments required in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation, we need an education and skills revolution, with all hands on deck.

Components of this must include tackling disparities in education infrastructure and resources. We already have the basic norms and standards for every school in the country to have "water, electricity, internet, working toilets, safe classrooms with a maximum of 40 pupils, security and libraries, laboratories and sports facilities", and must commit to find the resources to meet these norms in the shortest possible time.

We must also bring together our best minds, to adjust our curricula so that young people leave matric with the capabilities and skills to either go to university or further education, or to become entrepreneurs. It must be a curriculum that teaches the values and ethics of our Constitution, with a pan-African and global outlook. And we need a plan to train and empower teachers, to restore pride in the profession as the moulder of future generations.

Investing in people means we must continue to meet basic needs, water and sanitation, housing, nutrition, energy, health and social security. And, since women and girls are half the population, we must empower them to help drive transformation.

Building a democratic development state around this mission. To build a developmental state around these two absolute priorities, we must root out corruption, ensure a responsive public service and local government, and state-owned enterprises that are at the centre of transformation and fulfil their mandates.

A developmental state also means a partnership between government, business and labour, and a partnership with and respecting all citizens. It means working together across all political lines for the achievement of common national objectives.

If we focus on these three priorities: transforming the economy, investing in people and building a democratic developmental state, we can place our country on a different trajectory. We all want to live in a country that is peaceful and stable, where all people have a decent standard of living.

SA has the people — black and white, young and old — with the desire and will to make it happen. We can build an SA that belongs to all.

• Dlamini-Zuma, a former chairwoman of the AU Commission and former minister of home affairs, foreign affairs and health, is now an ANC MP and a member of the party’s national executive committee.