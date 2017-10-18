Catastrophic jobless rate warrants institution of state of emergency

Since no one seems to have quantified the cost of SA’s unemployment, I asked experts how much poorer it makes SA. Unemployed people produce little or no wealth and consume public or private welfare. How much richer would jobs for the jobless make us?

Their answers are so startling that it is criminal to allow such unemployment to continue. The deluge of new anti-employment, anti-investment measures is doubly criminal, since wealth foregone cannot be recovered and the degree of loss compounds exponentially over time. Compounded at 7%, it doubles every decade. The effect of compounding is astounding. An extra 15% employment (with growth that doubles GDP in 30 years) would multiply the 15% 42-fold and the GDP sixfold. Without employment, each generation foregoes six times SA’s current GDP. The most rigorous analysis suggests that the GDP is between 8.7% (R356bn) and 25% (R1-trillion) smaller due to unemployment, depending on what the unemployed might earn. The lowest estimate, R112bn, could build 1-million RDP houses, nearly enough to replace all 1.4-million shacks in a single year. In a few years, infrastructure backlogs could be eliminated, student fees abolished, the police force doubled, or first-world clinics built in all communities.

Most estimates were between R200bn and R600bn. The highest was R2-trillion (50% of GDP). It is hard to imagine how much better off SA would be socially and economically with an extra R2-trillion. Annually. Compounded.

Instead of being overtaken by backward countries, SA could overtake superior countries. Virtually everyone could have modest homes with piped water, flush toilets, electricity, appliances and decent clothes.

Frightening though these estimates might be, reality is worse. Okun’s Law, based on Arthur Okun’s 1962 research, suggests that for every 1% unemployment, there is 2% less wealth. In 2005, the celebrated economist appointed by presidents George Bush and Barack Obama to chair the US Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke, confirmed the "law" in research with Andrew Abel. They found 2% less output for every 1% unemployment. They and others give compelling explanations for this counterintuitive result.